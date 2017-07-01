A relative of a victim of last year's attack pays floral tribute, with Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Mario Palma, left, standing by at the site of last year's attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, July 1, 2017. The Bangladesh cafe was besieged by militants who tortured and killed 20 hostages last year.
National Business

July 01, 2017 4:00 AM

Bangladesh marks anniversary of cafe attack that killed 20

The Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh

Bangladesh is commemorating the first anniversary of the nation's worst terrorist attack by Islamist militants with promises to continue to fight the menace.

Foreign delegates, activists and family members vowed Saturday to tackle Islamic militancy in the country, visiting the Holey Artisan Bakery, the site of last year's attack.

In the July 1, 2016, attack, a group of five militants targeted the cafe in Dhaka and killed 20 hostages, including 17 foreigners.

On Saturday, some relatives cried while people placed wreaths to remember the victims of the attack.

Since the attack, authorities have captured and killed dozens of suspects.

