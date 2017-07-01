India launches new single nationwide tax amid confusion

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, center right, and Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari, right, walk in a procession for a midnight session of parliament to launch the Goods and Services Tax

GST) in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 30, 2017. The single, nationwide tax starting Saturday replaces a complicated mix of state and federal taxes and will change the cost of nearly everything people buy.