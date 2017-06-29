FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie, D-Chicago, center, works on a laptop at her desk on the House floor at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois is hours away from entering its third fiscal year without a state budget, territory that could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk."
FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie, D-Chicago, center, works on a laptop at her desk on the House floor at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois is hours away from entering its third fiscal year without a state budget, territory that could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk." The State Journal-Register via AP File Rich Saal
FILE - In this June 28, 2017, file photo, Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie, D-Chicago, center, works on a laptop at her desk on the House floor at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. Illinois is hours away from entering its third fiscal year without a state budget, territory that could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk." The State Journal-Register via AP File Rich Saal

National Business

June 29, 2017 10:25 PM

A look at Illinois' budget crisis as impasse nears 3rd year

By SARA BURNETT Associated Press
CHICAGO

Illinois is hours away from entering its third fiscal year without a state budget. That could mean some universities won't be able to offer federal financial aid, road construction and Powerball ticket sales will halt and the state's credit rating may be downgraded to "junk."

Lawmakers are meeting Friday to try to end an impasse between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and majority Democrats that started when the first-term governor took office in 2015 promising change. But a deal appears unlikely before the new fiscal year starts Saturday.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza controls the state's checkbook. She says, "derailment is imminent."

Rauner has said he'll keep legislators at work in Springfield until they can reach an agreement. That will continue a special session that is costing taxpayers up to $48,000 per day.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
California's global influence, from counterculture to mainstream 1:43

California's global influence, from counterculture to mainstream
Marble Run Madness 0:51

Marble Run Madness

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos