June 28, 2017 4:35 AM

Temporary repairs made to Stillwater Lift Bridge

The Associated Press
STILLWATER, Minn.

Temporary repairs have been made to a historic lift bridge connecting Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the Stillwater Lift Bridge is open to commuters Wednesday morning. The bridge over the St. Croix River had been stuck in the up position after an electrical meter socket that monitors power usage failed Tuesday.

Crews worked overnight to make repairs.

The bridge will close again at 10 p.m. Wednesday to allow crews to make permanent repairs. It will remain closed until 6 a.m. Thursday. In case of inclement weather, the permanent repairs will be postponed until Thursday night.

