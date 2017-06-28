National Business

June 28, 2017 2:56 AM

Hearing set on dispute over unpaid Illinois Medicaid bills

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A federal judge in Chicago is scheduled to consider a request by lawyers for Medicaid recipients that she order Illinois to start paying $1 billion a month for four months even as it enters a third year without a budget.

Wednesday's hearing is in a civil case focused on more than $2 billion in unpaid Medicaid bills. A plaintiffs' filing Tuesday says court-ordered talks aimed at ensuring care for the poor and other vulnerable groups have stalled.

Judge Joan Lefkow ruled June 7 that Illinois wasn't in compliance with previous orders and told the sides find a solution.

Plaintiff attorney John Bouman says federal funds would reimburse half the $1 billion. But he conceded other state programs will have to face cuts even if Illinois covers the $500 million.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse
Storm lights up Tri-Cities 0:28

Storm lights up Tri-Cities

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos