National Business

June 28, 2017 12:05 AM

Delaware budget committee meets as negotiations bog down

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

Legislative budget writers are scheduled to resume their work as negotiations between Republican and Democratic leaders over a spending plan for the fast-approaching fiscal year have stalled.

The General Assembly's Joint Finance Committee was set to convene Wednesday, after a scheduled meeting on Tuesday failed to materialize.

Lawmakers are facing a gap of more than $350 million between estimated revenue and proposed spending for the fiscal year starting Saturday, according to Democratic Gov. John Carney's administration.

But budget talks between Republican and Democratic legislative leaders have bogged down amid disagreements over Democratic proposals to increase taxes on Delawareans and Republican demands that the state rein in spending.

Republicans say they are drafting a continuing resolution to keep government operating in the event a budget agreement is not reached by Saturday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse
Storm lights up Tri-Cities 0:28

Storm lights up Tri-Cities

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos