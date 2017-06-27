National Business

June 27, 2017 10:30 PM

Skyscraper lit in Qatar Airways' colors amid dispute

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The Empire State Building in New York City is lit up in burgundy and white for Qatar Airways amid a diplomatic dispute with Qatar.

The top of the Empire State Building was lit in the airlines' colors Tuesday night to recognize its 10th anniversary of flying to the United States.

Qatar Airways is the state flag carrier of Qatar, a small energy-rich nation now at the center of a diplomatic crisis with other Arab nations. The dispute has seen countries cut diplomatic ties to Qatar, as well as block air travel routes.

Qatar's sovereign wealth fund in August purchased a 9.9-percent stake in the company that owns the Empire State Building for $622 million.

