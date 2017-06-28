China's navy launches latest-generation destroyer

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fireworks explore next to China's new domestically-built 10,000-ton Type 055 destroyer during a launching ceremony at Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. China's increasingly powerful navy launched its most advanced domestically produced destroyer on Wednesday, at a time of rising competition with other naval powers such as the United States, Japan and India. Xinhua via AP Wang Donghai