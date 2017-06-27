National Business

June 27, 2017 7:25 PM

Toshiba pushes back closing deal on memory unit sale

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Japanese electronics and energy giant Toshiba has delayed its deadline for reaching an agreement on selling its lucrative computer memory chip business.

The company said Wednesday negotiations were continuing on a 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) deal with a consortium led by a Japanese government-backed fund.

Financially ailing Toshiba needs the cash from selling Toshiba Memory Corp. to survive. It is facing the risk of having its shares delisted if it does not get auditors to sign off on long-delayed earnings statements by Aug. 10.

The consortium led by government-backed Innovation Network Corp. of Japan includes Bain Capital Private Equity LP and the Development Bank of Japan.

Toshiba said it was "taking time to reach a consensus" because multiple parties are involved. Its joint venture Western Digital opposes the sale.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:03

What you need to know about August's solar eclipse
Storm lights up Tri-Cities 0:28

Storm lights up Tri-Cities

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos