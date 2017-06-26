National Business

June 26, 2017 6:03 PM

Trump pushes 'energy week' and goal of exporting resources

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
WASHINGTON

U.S. exports of oil and natural gas are surging.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. is on the brink of becoming a net exporter of oil, gas and other resources.

The White House is launching its "energy week" with a series of events focused on jobs and boosting U.S. global influence. The events follow similar policy-themed weeks on infrastructure and jobs.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry says the Trump administration is confident officials can "pave the path toward U.S. energy dominance" by exporting oil, gas and coal to markets around the world. He also says the U.S. will promote nuclear energy and even renewables such as wind and solar power.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
West Richland residents organize petition against cannabis shop 0:45

West Richland residents organize petition against cannabis shop
This gorilla pool dancing will make your day 0:23

This gorilla pool dancing will make your day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos