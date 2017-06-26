National Business

June 26, 2017 5:56 AM

Fire at air station injures 2 Marines working on aircraft

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

Authorities say a sudden burst of fire at a Marine Corps air station has injured two Marines who were performing routine maintenance on a combat jet.

The Marine Corps says the fire erupted after 10 p.m. Sunday at Air Station Miramar in the San Diego area.

The Marines were being treated for severe burns at the regional burn center at UC San Diego Health. Their injuries initially were attributed to an explosion, but the Marine Corps later called it a "ground flash fire."

The Marines are from a reserve unit based in Fort Worth, Texas.

The fire is under investigation.

The Marine Corps did not release other details, including the identities of the Marines or damage caused by the fire.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Video: Mariachi and More Festival 0:45

Video: Mariachi and More Festival
Video: Dust Devils having fun amidst dramatic wins 1:00

Video: Dust Devils having fun amidst dramatic wins

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos