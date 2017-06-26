Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Democratic Unionist Party
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Democratic Unionist Party DUP) leader Arlene Foster, right, outside 10 Downing Street in London, Monday June 26, 2017. The leader of a Northern Ireland-based party is in London to finalize an agreement with Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative-led government.
National Business

June 26, 2017 3:59 AM

The Latest: N Ireland party leader 'delighted' with UK deal

The Associated Press
LONDON

The Latest on British politics (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The leader of a Northern Ireland-based party says that she struck a deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to support her minority government.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster says that May agreed to provide 1.5 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) in funding to Northern Ireland without providing further information. Foster said the details of the deal with Conservatives will be published.

Foster said she was "delighted" an arrangement had been agreed. May, who also didn't give details of the agreement, says that the DUP shares a "desire to ensure strong government."

The agreement was reached before a crucial vote on the British government's legislative package later this week. With the support of the 10 DUP lawmakers, May would have a majority if all her lawmakers support her.

___

11:20 a.m.

A Northern Ireland-based party has struck a deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives to support the prime minister in a crucial vote on the government's legislative package later this week.

May had urged the Democratic Unionist Party to try to shore up her government after a disastrous election in which she lost her majority in the House of Commons.

With the support of the 10 DUP lawmakers, May would have a majority if all her lawmakers support her.

___

10:10 a.m.

The leader of a Northern Ireland-based party is in London to finalize an agreement with Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative-led government to support it in a crucial vote on the government's legislative package later this week.

May has been in talks with the Democratic Unionist Party to try to shore up her government after a disastrous election in which she lost her majority in the House of Commons. With the support of the 10 DUP lawmakers, May would have a majority.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said Monday that the terms of a deal will be "totally transparent."

Foster told Sky News that "we will be able to finalize the agreement between ourselves and the Conservative Party. As the prime minister herself has said, the deal will be public."

