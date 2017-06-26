California big tunnels win early approval. Questions remain

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2016, file photo, water flows through an irrigation canal to crops near Lemoore, Calif. The federal regulators evaluating Gov. Jerry Brown's decades-old ambitions to re-engineer the water supplies from California's largest river are promising a status update Monday, June 26, 2017, as Brown's $16 billion proposal to shunt part of the Sacramento through two mammoth tunnels awaits a crucial yes or no from national agencies. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo