June 24, 2017 7:10 AM

3 former school employees accused of fake painting invoices

The Associated Press
WAYNESBORO, Miss.

Indictments say three former Mississippi school employees faked painting invoices in spring 2011 to allow a former superintendent to repay a personal debt to a principal.

State Auditor Stacey Pickering says former Wayne County Superintendent Robert Dean of Waynesboro, former Buckatunna (buhk-uh-TUNNA') School Principal Ronnie Crane of Buckatunna and former custodian William "Freddie" Mills of Waynesboro all turned themselves in to the Wayne County sheriff on Friday. Dean is currently a school board member.

Indictments provided by Pickering's office say Dean is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit embezzlement in an amount worth $4,125. Crane and Mills are indicted for conspiracy to commit embezzlement.

Pickering demands Dean repay $12,359 to cover the loss, interest and cost of recovery. Such demand letters can lead to civil penalties.

