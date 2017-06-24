3 former school employees accused of fake painting invoices

Indictments say three former Mississippi school employees faked painting invoices in spring 2011 to allow a former superintendent to repay a personal debt to a principal.
State Auditor Stacey Pickering says former Wayne County Superintendent Robert Dean of Waynesboro, former Buckatunna (buhk-uh-TUNNA') School Principal Ronnie Crane of Buckatunna and former custodian William "Freddie" Mills of Waynesboro all turned themselves in to the Wayne County sheriff on Friday. Dean is currently a school board member.
Indictments provided by Pickering's office say Dean is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit embezzlement in an amount worth $4,125. Crane and Mills are indicted for conspiracy to commit embezzlement.
Pickering demands Dean repay $12,359 to cover the loss, interest and cost of recovery. Such demand letters can lead to civil penalties.
