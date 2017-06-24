Conference: US mayors may shape national climate policy

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, and Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, left, talk during a tour where the city has raised streets and installed pumps to combat rising tides, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla. The U.S. Conference of Mayors opens its annual meeting Friday in Miami Beach. Mayors of cities with populations of 30,000 or more will discuss plans to reduce the nation's carbon footprint and protect immigrant families. Alan Diaz AP Photo