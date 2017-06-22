National Business

June 22, 2017 2:14 PM

Alaska budget negotiators reach tentative spending plan deal

By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
JUNEAU, Alaska

Alaska budget negotiators have reached a tentative agreement on a plan to fund state operations for another year, in hopes of avoiding a government shutdown.

The proposal would continue to draw down from savings to help fill the state's multibillion-dollar deficit, something Gov. Bill Walker had hoped to avoid.

It also would fully fund K-12 education and limit to $1,100 the size of the dividend check Alaskans receive from the state's oil-wealth fund this year.

This comes seven days into a special session called by Walker to focus solely on passing a state operating budget and averting a shutdown. The new fiscal year starts July 1.

The proposal still must be approved by the full House and Senate.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1 1:00

VIDEO: Aldemar Burgos helps Tri-City top Spokane 5-1
VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils 1:18

VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos