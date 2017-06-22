National Business

Markets Right Now: US stocks open mostly lower

The Associated Press

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street as energy stocks stabilize following a big drop the day before.

Banks and phone companies fell more than the rest of the market in early trading Thursday.

The price of oil rose about 0.5 percent.

American Airlines rose 3.2 percent following news that state-owned Qatar Airways is attempting to buy a 10 percent stake in the company.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 1 point to 2,433.

The Dow Jones industrial average was flat at 21,410. The Nasdaq composite fell 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,224.

