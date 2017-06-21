National Business

June 21, 2017 9:48 PM

Foxconn founder: 'Still a chance' to buy Toshiba chip arm

The Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan

The chairman of Foxconn says there is "still a chance" the Taiwanese electronics giant might be able to buy Toshiba's memory chip business despite the Japanese company's choice of another bidder as its preferred buyer.

Terry Gou, whose company is best known as the assembler of Apple's iPhones and other electronics, said Thursday the Toshiba board's choice of a U.S.-Japanese consortium is "not a done deal."

At a meeting of shareholders, Gou said "It is not a done deal yet. I believe there is still a chance for Foxconn."

Toshiba is trying to sell the chip unit to raise cash due to losses by its U.S. nuclear power unit, Westinghouse Electric Co.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils 1:18

VIDEO: Asuncion talks about early season success with Dust Devils
NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery 1:43

NASA hints at life beyond our solar system after latest discovery

View More Video