Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, shakes hands with Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin before the start of a meeting of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, Friday, June 16, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex in Washington.
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, shakes hands with Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin before the start of a meeting of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, Friday, June 16, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex in Washington. Susan Walsh AP Photo
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, shakes hands with Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin before the start of a meeting of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, Friday, June 16, 2017, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex in Washington. Susan Walsh AP Photo

National Business

June 20, 2017 11:14 AM

Shulkin: VA plans quicker action to stem employee drug theft

By HOPE YEN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he's taking immediate steps to remove employees found to have stolen opioid and other drugs from VA medical centers. He is citing a new department policy and a flawed accountability process that has delayed disciplinary action.

Shulkin says 300 out of 1,500 pending cases of employee misconduct involve drug theft. He says in response to rising cases of reported drug theft, the VA would seek to proceed with possible disciplinary action.

The Associated Press reported last month that federal authorities were investigating dozens of new cases of possible opioid and other drug theft by VA employees, even after the VA announced "zero tolerance" in February.

Shulkin disclosed the efforts as he touted a bill passed by Congress that would make firing VA employees easier.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
A machete-wielding Florida homeowner faces off with armed robbers 1:14

A machete-wielding Florida homeowner faces off with armed robbers
Energy Northwest's nuclear fuel shuffle 0:59

Energy Northwest's nuclear fuel shuffle

View More Video