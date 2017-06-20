National Business

June 20, 2017 8:17 AM

California deputies save wayward Llama

The Associated Press
VACAVILLE, Calif.

A couple of Solano County sheriff's deputies are one llama's heroes after they saved it from traffic.

KTVU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2rMBBok ) deputies David Hollingsworth and Jordan Austin "found themselves having to think outside the box to coax this llama out of the roadway after it escaped from its pasture."

The Llama went wayward on Monday and the deputies corralled it without incident. Dashcam video shows the deputies putting a pink harness on the llama as four of its pals watched from the other side of the fence.

No tickets were issued and the llama received "verbal counseling," a post on the sheriff's Facebook page stated.

