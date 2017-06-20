National Business

June 20, 2017 5:13 AM

Congressional delegation asks for emergency CRP haying

The Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's congressional delegation is asking the federal Agriculture Department to help out farmers and ranchers in the state dealing with drought.

Sens. John Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp and Rep. Kevin Cramer have asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to allow emergency haying of grassland enrolled in the federal Conservation Reserve Program.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows all of North Dakota being either abnormally dry or in some stage of drought, with more than one-fourth of the state in severe drought.

The weekly crop report from the Agriculture Department says more than half of the state's pasture land and more than half of the alfalfa hay crop are considered in poor or very poor shape.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
A machete-wielding Florida homeowner faces off with armed robbers 1:14

A machete-wielding Florida homeowner faces off with armed robbers
Energy Northwest's nuclear fuel shuffle 0:59

Energy Northwest's nuclear fuel shuffle

View More Video