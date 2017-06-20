Spanish state prosecutor accuses Jose Mourinho of tax fraud

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 24, 2017 file photo, Manchester manager Jose Mourinho waits for the beginning of the soccer Europa League final between Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. ﻿A Spanish state prosecutor has accused former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho of tax fraud worth 3.3 million euros

$3.7 million) in unpaid taxes, it was reported on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.