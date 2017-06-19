Supreme Court pushes Redskins' name fight back to society

FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia. The Supreme Court on Monday, June 19, 2017, struck down part of a law that bans offensive trademarks, ruling in favor of an Asian-American rock band called the Slants and giving a major boost to the Redskins in their separate legal fight over the team name. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo