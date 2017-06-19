National Business

June 19, 2017 6:40 AM

$24M effort aims to help develop new jet engine components

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

Indiana and aerospace officials say a new $24 million program aims to help develop next-generation jet engine components.

The research agreement announced Monday at the International Paris Air Show involves engineering company Rolls-Royce, Purdue University and the state of Indiana. It comes amid Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's economic development trip to Europe.

Plans call for gas turbine research at Purdue's Zucrow Laboratories that will focus on advanced turbine technologies. Rolls-Royce will apply the technologies to jet engine airfoil components in engines produced at the company's Indiana facilities.

Rolls-Royce has committed up to $10 million. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. is contributing $6 million over three years through the Indiana 21st Century Research and Technology Fund. Purdue is supplying facilities and equipment infrastructure investments of $8 million.

