National Business

June 19, 2017 2:06 AM

EU considers sanctions to respond to cyberattacks

The Associated Press
BRUSSELS

European Union foreign ministers have agreed to prepare a joint response to cyberattacks in the 28-nation bloc, including imposing sanctions on offenders.

The ministers said in a statement Monday that they would develop a "cyber-diplomacy toolbox" to respond to malicious activities online.

They expressed concern at the "increased ability and willingness of state and non-state actors to pursue their objectives" through cyberattacks, and pledged a united response.

While the ministers said they prefer to settle cyberspace disputes peacefully, they stand ready to make full use of the means at their disposal "including, if necessary, restrictive measures."

EU sanctions usually target people, groups, companies or organizations with asset freezes, travel bans and economic measures like import or export restrictions.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
VIDEO: Seahawks spend the day with Tri-City kids 1:51

VIDEO: Seahawks spend the day with Tri-City kids
Retiring Edison Elementary Principal Bruce Cannard 0:46

Retiring Edison Elementary Principal Bruce Cannard

View More Video