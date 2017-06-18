National Business

June 18, 2017 11:09 PM

Metro-North president to retire in August

The Associated Press
NEW HAVEN, Conn.

Metro-North Commuter Railroad officials have confirmed their president will retire at the end of August.

Joseph Giulietti said on Sunday he plans to spend time with his family while he evaluates his career.

The commuter rail operation hired Giulietti in 2014 after a series of railroad troubles, including a train derailment and several service meltdowns.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority reports the railroad has set ridership records in 2016 in both Connecticut and New York. The New Haven Line saw a 20,000 rider increase over the previous year.

Before his appointment, Giulietti was the executive director of the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority. He previously served as a Metro-North executive for 15 years.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he will have to "scrutinize closely" Giulietti's successor.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
VIDEO: Seahawks spend the day with Tri-City kids 1:51

VIDEO: Seahawks spend the day with Tri-City kids
Retiring Edison Elementary Principal Bruce Cannard 0:46

Retiring Edison Elementary Principal Bruce Cannard

View More Video