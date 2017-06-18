South Korea to scrap building new nuclear power plants

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, attends a ceremony marking the shutdown of the country's oldest nuclear power plant, Kori 1, in Busan, South Korea, Monday, June 19, 2017. Moon said Monday that South Korea will move away from the nuclear energy and will not seek to extend the life of existing nuclear plants. The sign reads " A ceremony marking the shutdown of the Kori 1." Yonhap via AP Jo Jung-ho