South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, attends a ceremony marking the shutdown of the country's oldest nuclear power plant, Kori 1, in Busan, South Korea, Monday, June 19, 2017. Moon said Monday that South Korea will move away from the nuclear energy and will not seek to extend the life of existing nuclear plants. The sign reads " A ceremony marking the shutdown of the Kori 1."
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, attends a ceremony marking the shutdown of the country's oldest nuclear power plant, Kori 1, in Busan, South Korea, Monday, June 19, 2017. Moon said Monday that South Korea will move away from the nuclear energy and will not seek to extend the life of existing nuclear plants. The sign reads " A ceremony marking the shutdown of the Kori 1." Yonhap via AP Jo Jung-ho
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, center, attends a ceremony marking the shutdown of the country's oldest nuclear power plant, Kori 1, in Busan, South Korea, Monday, June 19, 2017. Moon said Monday that South Korea will move away from the nuclear energy and will not seek to extend the life of existing nuclear plants. The sign reads " A ceremony marking the shutdown of the Kori 1." Yonhap via AP Jo Jung-ho

National Business

June 18, 2017 8:34 PM

South Korea to scrap building new nuclear power plants

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea, one of the world's largest nuclear electricity producers, will scrap plans to build new nuclear power plants.

President Moon Jae-in said Monday that South Korea will move away from the nuclear energy and will not seek to extend the life of existing nuclear plants.

Moon's speech was made at a ceremony marking the shutdown of the country's oldest nuclear power plant, Kori 1, nearly 40 years after it went online.

Last year a third of electricity in South Korea was produced from nuclear power plants. Its nuclear electricity production was the fifth-largest in the world, according to the World Nuclear Association.

Moon promised to cut coal and nuclear power during his presidential campaigns. He also pledged to shut old coal power plants and stop building new coal plants.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
VIDEO: Seahawks spend the day with Tri-City kids 1:51

VIDEO: Seahawks spend the day with Tri-City kids
Retiring Edison Elementary Principal Bruce Cannard 0:46

Retiring Edison Elementary Principal Bruce Cannard

View More Video