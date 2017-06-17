File - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron waves to the audience as he leaves a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, after casting his vote in the first round of the two-stage legislative elections. Macron’s 14-month-old party appears set to win a huge majority in parliamentary elections Sunday, June 18, 2017 meeting one of his most emblematic campaign promises: to bring new faces into politics.
File - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron waves to the audience as he leaves a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, after casting his vote in the first round of the two-stage legislative elections. Macron’s 14-month-old party appears set to win a huge majority in parliamentary elections Sunday, June 18, 2017 meeting one of his most emblematic campaign promises: to bring new faces into politics. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo
File - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron waves to the audience as he leaves a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, after casting his vote in the first round of the two-stage legislative elections. Macron’s 14-month-old party appears set to win a huge majority in parliamentary elections Sunday, June 18, 2017 meeting one of his most emblematic campaign promises: to bring new faces into politics. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo

National Business

June 17, 2017 11:11 PM

Rout by Macron's party expected in French parliament vote

The Associated Press
PARIS

French voters are casting ballots in the final round of parliamentary elections that could clinch President Emmanuel Macron's hold on power, as his fledgling party overturns politics as usual.

Pollsters say that after routing traditional parties in last week's first-round vote, Macron's Republic on the Move! party could win up to 450 seats Sunday in the 577-seat National Assembly, the powerful lower chamber.

That would allow Macron to move fast with promised legislation, notably on changing labor laws to make hiring and firing easier.

Candidates from the conservative party, The Republicans, are expected to form the largest opposition group, with 70-110 seats, according to pollsters.

Less than half of the 47.5 million-strong electorate turned out last Sunday, a record low that especially punished Marine Le Pen's far-right National Front party.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Retiring Edison Elementary Principal Bruce Cannard 0:46

Retiring Edison Elementary Principal Bruce Cannard
Mao the big fat cat gets adopted 1:59

Mao the big fat cat gets adopted

View More Video