Plan abandoned to build casino near Gettysburg

A Pennsylvania businessman says he is abandoning his latest attempt to build a harness racing track and casino near Gettysburg, the site of the 1863 battle that turned the tide of the American Civil War.
David LeVan said in a statement Wednesday that uncertainty surrounding legislation to expand casino-style gambling in Pennsylvania makes it impossible for him to commit to the project. The proposed casino location is about 3 miles from Gettysburg National Military Park.
The House of Representatives last week passed sprawling legislation to expand casino-style gambling to the internet, airports, bars, truck stops and elsewhere. The Senate has supported a narrower expansion.
It was LeVan's third attempt to bring gambling to Gettysburg. Proposals sharply divided the community, and opponents argued it wasn't appropriate for the historic region.
