Pakistani PM hopes for swift solution to crisis over Qatar

FILE- In this April 4, 2009 file photo, a gas production facility is seen at Ras Laffan, Qatar. Natural gas exports may help Qatar protect it in the ongoing dispute it has with other Arab nations. Some of those countries, as well as nations in Asia and Europe, rely on supplies from Qatar, the world’s largest exporter of liquid natural gas. Qatar, which has yet to retaliate in the crisis, also could turn off supplies to those now opposing it as well, especially the United Arab Emirates, home to Dubai. Maneesh Bakshi, File AP Photos