National Business

June 12, 2017 9:14 AM

Grant to help students see Nebraska Capitol, historic sites

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

More Nebraska students will see the state Capitol and other historic sites under a new grant program designed to help schools that have cut field trips from their budgets.

The privately funded grant will reimburse schools for transportation and admission costs for a dozen educational sites throughout the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts, first lady Suzanne Shore and Nebraska Arts Council Executive Director Suzanne Wise announced the program Monday.

Organizers have raised about $350,000 toward their goal of $400,000. Their aim is to send every fourth grader in the state to the Capitol or a site near their school, such as Chimney Rock near Bayard or the Homestead National Monument near Beatrice.

The program is part of the Nebraska 150 celebration, a series of initiatives to commemorate the state's 150th anniversary.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer 1:54

Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer
Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls 2:01

Take a hike along Falls Creek Falls

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos