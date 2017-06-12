National Business

June 12, 2017 3:23 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices fall 9 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 9 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.40 per gallon. That's about 35 cents less than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.31 per gallon in the Benton Harbor area. The highest was about $2.42 in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area's average was down about 6 cents from last week to about $2.41 per gallon

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

