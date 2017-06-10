Beebe Healthcare expanding in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach

Beebe Healthcare's Board of Directors has approved a $180 million expansion.
Officials announced Friday the expansion will upgrade the hospital campus in Lewes and a specialty surgical center in Rehoboth Beach.
The first phase is expected to begin as early as the fall of 2018. The expansion will include both new facilities and new services on three campuses.
The plan calls for an expansion on the hospital campus in Lewes that will create all private rooms for complex medical and surgical inpatients. It also will include a new labor and delivery wing.
In Rehoboth Beach, Beebe is proposing to develop a Specialty Surgical Center for inpatient and outpatient procedures.
