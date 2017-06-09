Canvassers charged in fake, fraudulent voter registrations

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2015 file photo, Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry speaks at a news conference in Indianapolis, Ind. Marion County prosecutors allege that 11 temporary workers employed by the Indiana Voter Registration Project created and submitted an unknown number of falsified applications ahead of last year's general election. According to a probable cause affidavit, a supervisor for those canvassers, Holiday Burke, was also charged, as was the group according to charging documents filed Friday June 9, 2017. Rick Callahan File AP Photo