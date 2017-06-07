Existing climate efforts expected to keep US goals on track

FILE - In this March 9, 2010, file photo, a tanker truck passes an oil refinery in Richmond, Calif. Vowing to keep the United States on track to meet its emissions-cutting target even without the U.S. government's support, more than a dozen governors representing nearly 40 percent of the U.S. economy by Tuesday, June 6, 2017, had pledged themselves to stay in the climate-change fight despite the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris climate accords last week. Paul Sakuma, File AP Photo