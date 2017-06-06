Closing of Duke Energy ash pond in northern Ky. finalized

The Kentucky Public Service Commission has approved Duke Energy's plan to close and empty a coal ash pond at a northern Kentucky power plant.
The East Bend power plant in Boone County got approval to move the coal combustion waste that is kept in a pond to a landfill.
The order from the Public Service Commission issued Tuesday authorized Duke Energy Kentucky to spend about $94 million to close and repurpose the existing waste pond. The coal ash stored there will be moved to a landfill.
The commission in February approved the company's plan to begin moving some ash to existing landfills rather than to the waste pond.
The closure of the ash pond will take place in two phases, ending in April 2020.
Comments