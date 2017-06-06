Utility regulators to scrutinize Eversource rate hike plan

State utility regulators are taking a closer look at Eversource's plan to increase Massachusetts electricity rates by nearly $300 million over four years.
Evidentiary hearings begin on Wednesday before the Department of Public Utilities. An Eversource executive is expected to face questioning from representatives of Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey, who has called the proposed hike a bad deal for ratepayers.
She argues Eversource already enjoys the highest investor return among utilities in the region.
The company proposed raising rates by $96 million for its 1.4 million Massachusetts customers in the first year, and by $50 million in each of the following four years. If approved, the new rates would take effect in 2018.
Eversource says the increase would be part of a longer-term plan to modernize the electric grid.
