Leader of public interest law firm to depart after 26 years

An attorney who led a public interest law firm responsible for suing the state for education funding shortfalls, its English language learning programs and other issues is stepping down after 26 years.
Tim Hogan of the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest announced Tuesday he'll leave at the end of the year.
Hogan has been the center's executive director since the early 1990s and previously was the top lawyer at the state's utility regulation commission and an assistant attorney general.
Hogan is currently suing over Arizona's failure to provide hundreds of millions of dollars a year to schools for capital costs like building repairs and textbooks.
Hogan says he loves the work, but he felt after a quarter-century it was time for a change for him and the center.
