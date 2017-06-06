National Business

June 06, 2017 3:22 AM

AAA calls for NY legislation for safer child seating in cars

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

The New York branch of the auto club AAA says the state's outdated car seat laws are putting children at risk.

WCBS-TV in New York City reports (http://cbsloc.al/2qWJ5Vv ) infant car seats are still widely used and are required for children under age 4, but state law doesn't distinguish between forward-facing seats and rear-facing seats. A New York AAA spokesman says children should remain in a rear-facing seat until they are at least 2 years old.

Republican state Sen. Joseph Robach of Rochester and Democratic Assemblywoman Sandy Galef of Westchester have introduced legislation that would require children younger than 2 to be placed into rear-facing seats, until they've exceeded height and weight limits set by the manufacturer.

