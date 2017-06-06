Feds investigate Virginia company over goods sold to DoD

Federal agents are investigating a Virginia company to determine if it manufactured equipment in a foreign country and then sold it to the Department of Defense as if it was made in the United States.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Monday (http://bit.ly/2sMHyxO ) the allegations against London Bridge Trading would violate the Berry Amendment. Passed in 1941, the federal law requires the Defense Department to buy food and clothing that is entirely of U.S. origin.
The Virginia Beach-based company acknowledges partnerships with factories in Mexico and Peru, and primarily markets itself to military and law enforcement. Its website stresses the company's compliance with the Berry Amendment.
Homeland Security Investigations is leading the probe, but its officials along with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia declined comment.
