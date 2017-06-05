Walker pitches compromise aimed at ending budget impasse

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker pitched a proposal Monday aimed at breaking a legislative impasse over the budget, imploring legislators to compromise to avert a potential government shutdown.
His plan includes a tax on wage-earners of up to $500 annually that could be used for school maintenance and construction. It also would end cashable credits for oil and gas companies.
It would require the House majority coalition, which is composed largely of Democrats, to give up on increasing taxes on the oil industry when prices are between $50 and $100 a barrel and the Republican-led Senate to abandon deeper cuts to education and the university system.
Walker's office said the proposal also calls for the Senate version of a plan to use earnings from Alaska's oil-wealth fund to help pay for government. The Senate bill would pay Alaskans a lower initial dividend than the House bill — $1,000 compared to at least $1,250.
"This session cannot be determined by whose caucus won, otherwise all Alaskans will lose," Walker said in a release. "We must pull together to end the uncertainty that hangs over classrooms, families and our future."
It was not immediately clear whether Walker's proposal would be a game-changer in a special session so far marred by finger-pointing and entrenchment.
The Senate majority declined comment, and several House majority leaders were unavailable to speak Monday. House Majority Leader Chris Tuck told KTVA TV the proposal was unacceptable. He did not immediately return messages left by The Associated Press.
The new fiscal year starts July 1.
Alaska, which has long relied on oil revenue, has been grappling with a multibillion-dollar deficit amid low oil prices. There's general agreement on using Alaska Permanent Fund earnings but divisions exist over what else is needed as part of a fiscal plan.
The House majority has pushed for a broad-based tax and an overhaul of oil tax and credit policies as part of a plan. The Senate has proposed limits on future spending and rejected a House-passed income tax.
The tax bill pitched by Walker was introduced earlier this year by Fairbanks Republican Sen. Click Bishop. The tax, which would be based on what a person earns, would range from $50 a year to $500 a year.
Walker said that if the package he pitched were enacted, it would leave a $300 million deficit.
