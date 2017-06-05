National Business

June 05, 2017 3:29 AM

AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices rise 7 cents

The Associated Press
DEARBORN, Mich.

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says late Sunday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.50 per gallon. That's about 9 cents less than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.43 per gallon in the Marquette area. The highest was about $2.54 in the Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Holland areas.

The Detroit-area's average was up about 3 cents from last week to about $2.48 per gallon

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

___

Online:

http://www.fuelgaugereport.com

