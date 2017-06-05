National Business

June 05, 2017 12:03 AM

Polish taxi drivers protest growth of unlicensed drivers

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Taxi drivers in Poland's four largest cities are driving at a crawling pace and blocking traffic in a protest aimed at highlighting the growing number of drivers working without licenses.

The taxi drivers see those unlicensed drivers as a threat to their livelihoods and say the government is not doing enough to protect their livelihoods.

They staged their protest in morning traffic on Monday in Warsaw, Wroclaw, Poznan and Lodz.

With Polish flying flags on their cars, the drivers drove very slowly in a group. Later they plan a demonstration in front of the office of Prime Minister Beata Szydlo.

