Report cites slick rails in 2014 Arkansas train wreck

A National Transportation Board report says the same slick rails that stalled a sightseeing train in 2014 prevented an assist train from stopping before crashing into it.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2rwemvD ) a fall foliage sightseeing train of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad Co. lost traction near Brentwood in Washington County on its way from Springdale to Van Buren on Oct. 16, 2014. A train sent to help later hit the tourist train head-on.
All 39 passengers and four members of the trains' crew were taken to area hospitals and medical centers for injuries, though none were life-threatening. The report says estimated damage was $178,500.
The NTSB report says the sightseeing train's engineer reported stalling on track that was black and covered with crushed leafy organic material that reduces adhesion.
