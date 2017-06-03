National Business

June 03, 2017 9:27 AM

Report cites slick rails in 2014 Arkansas train wreck

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A National Transportation Board report says the same slick rails that stalled a sightseeing train in 2014 prevented an assist train from stopping before crashing into it.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2rwemvD ) a fall foliage sightseeing train of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad Co. lost traction near Brentwood in Washington County on its way from Springdale to Van Buren on Oct. 16, 2014. A train sent to help later hit the tourist train head-on.

All 39 passengers and four members of the trains' crew were taken to area hospitals and medical centers for injuries, though none were life-threatening. The report says estimated damage was $178,500.

The NTSB report says the sightseeing train's engineer reported stalling on track that was black and covered with crushed leafy organic material that reduces adhesion.

