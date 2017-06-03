Senate holds Saturday session to debate Louisiana's budget

Louisiana senators are debating Saturday a $29 billion state budget for next year that would shield public colleges, state prisons and the child welfare agency from cuts by using more dollars than the House wanted to spend.
The spending plan to finance state government operations in the financial year that begins July 1 would provide full financing for the TOPS free college tuition program, give 2 percent pay raises to more than 38,000 state government workers and spend more on several agencies than the House proposed. Dollars would be allocated for a juvenile prison facility that Louisiana built in Acadiana but has never had enough money to open.
Finance Committee Chairman Eric LaFleur, the Ville Platte Democrat who handles the budget bills in the Senate, said the proposal wouldn't cover all the state's needs, but would protect critical programs and services.
"We thought it was a little bit more responsible than what was sent over" by the House, LaFleur said.
But while the proposal spends more than the House version, it isn't free of cuts.
Mental health services would get less money, as would the private operators of Louisiana's safety-net hospitals and clinics. The reductions to the safety-net hospitals likely would be shifted to the LSU medical schools whose doctors and students get paid to work at the facilities.
The proposal is larger than the budget crafted by House Republican leaders, who want to spend $206 million less than the state income forecast predicts will be available, as a cushion in case the forecast is too optimistic. Their aim is to keep agencies from having to make midyear cuts, which they have had to do nearly every year for the last decade.
Senators, by contrast, are proposing to spend every dollar available, suggesting that without it, agencies would face unnecessary cuts that could damage state services.
They said the House also didn't fill $80 million in gaps in this year's budget that have to be paid, debts owed to local school districts and sheriffs that house state inmates in local jails and shortfalls created by agencies' response to the massive summer flooding in south Louisiana. The Senate is proposing to cover those budget holes in a second financing bill.
We "thought it was much more responsible and much more prudent to pay for that," LaFleur said.
After the Senate puts the finishing touches on its proposal and passes it, that will set up final negotiations with the House in the hopes of striking a deal before the legislative session ends Thursday.
___
House Bill 1: www.legis.la.gov
Comments