Suspect mortally wounded during Tulsa homicide investigation

Police in Tulsa say a homicide suspect has been mortally wounded after brandishing a weapon while being pursued by officers.
The Tulsa World reports (http://bit.ly/2sB8iBi ) that the original shooting occurred about 10:45 p.m. Friday at a Tulsa hotel.
Tulsa Police Department spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie says witnesses gave officers a description of the shooting suspect, and that a man who matched the description fled after he was stopped by two Tulsa Police officers.
MacKenzie says the suspect produced a gun during a chase and that pursuing officers shot at him. The suspect then fled into a wooded area where authorities later pronounced him dead. MacKenzie says a firearm was recovered at the scene.
Neither the suspect nor the officers involved were identified. Police also did not identify the original shooting victim.
