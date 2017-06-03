National Business

June 03, 2017 7:58 AM

Suspect mortally wounded during Tulsa homicide investigation

The Associated Press
TULSA, Okla.

Police in Tulsa say a homicide suspect has been mortally wounded after brandishing a weapon while being pursued by officers.

The Tulsa World reports (http://bit.ly/2sB8iBi ) that the original shooting occurred about 10:45 p.m. Friday at a Tulsa hotel.

Tulsa Police Department spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie says witnesses gave officers a description of the shooting suspect, and that a man who matched the description fled after he was stopped by two Tulsa Police officers.

MacKenzie says the suspect produced a gun during a chase and that pursuing officers shot at him. The suspect then fled into a wooded area where authorities later pronounced him dead. MacKenzie says a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Neither the suspect nor the officers involved were identified. Police also did not identify the original shooting victim.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bertha breaks through in Seattle

Bertha breaks through in Seattle 1:14

Bertha breaks through in Seattle
Newborns don Cavaliers onesies for NBA Finals 1:18

Newborns don Cavaliers onesies for NBA Finals
What does latifundium mean? 0:45

What does latifundium mean?

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos