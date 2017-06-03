Southwest Mississippi town fined for sewer overflow

A Mississippi town is being fined $5,000 for a December 2015 sewer overflow.
The town of Centreville in Wilkinson County agreed to pay the fine to the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. The regulator cited Centreville for violations in January 2016. The total fine is $13,125, but Centreville won't have to pay $8,125 unless it has a sewer overflow that lasts longer than 24 hours between now and March 2018.
Centreville told the regulator in an August letter that it had found and repaired the cause of the sewer overflows.
Mayor Larry Lee signed the March 6 order agreeing to waive hearing rights and pay the fine in three monthly installments in April, May and June.
