Sandoval cites legal, market woes in veto of insulin bill

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has vetoed legislation that aimed to disclose pharmaceutical companies' insulin list prices, profits and planned price changes.
Supporters of Senate Bill 265 argued disclosure could lead drugmakers to lower skyrocketing insulin prices or allow patients to take legal action against price gouging.
Sandoval said in his Friday veto message that the well-intentioned bill fails to account for market dynamics and could unintentionally raise prices.
The former federal judge notes potential legal issues related to federal pre-emption, uncompensated takings and the Dormant Commerce Clause.
The bill would have mandated drugmakers give the state 90 days' notice of any changes in insulin prices.
Sandoval says that provision could create a perverse incentive for some companies to manipulate insulin supplies.
