ADP says small business hiring picks up momentum in May

Small businesses kicked up their job creation in May, adding 83,000 jobs in a sign that they're willing to take more risks.
That's the report Thursday from payroll provider ADP, which also revised higher its count of new small business jobs for the previous two months. ADP is now reporting a 126,000 gain in March and 68,000 new jobs in April.
Although hiring levels have fluctuated this year, they are nonetheless much stronger than in the second half of last year. ADP small business customers have added an average 90,000 workers per month since January, nearly twice the 47,000 added in the last six months of 2016.
Small businesses, many of them dependent on consumer spending for their revenue, may be feeling more confident about hiring as Americans spend more.
