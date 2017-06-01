Investors pick Tesla's promise over GM's steady profits

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015, file photo, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., introduces the Model X car at the company's headquarters in Fremont, Calif. Tesla and General Motors have a budding rivalry that could help determine whether Detroit or Silicon Valley sets the course for the future of the auto industry. Right now Wall Street is favoring the upstart led by flamboyant Elon Musk to the established icon headed by the more restrained Mary Barra. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo